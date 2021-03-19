Global Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Segmented Data 2021-2027 | Top Players Fresenius Kabi AG, AWAK Technologies, Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd, Medtronic, Nipro

According to The Insight Partners market research study on “Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 4,393.8 million by 2027 from US$ 3,023.1 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global portable and wearable dialysis devices market and the factors driving the market growth, along with those hindering it.

Based on product type, the global portable and wearable dialysis devices market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 on the back of the advantages of these devices and greater applicability of this technique in home-based services. Moreover, various companies operating in the market are engaged in the development of wearable and portable hemodialysis devices. For instance, in February 2020, Fist Assist Devices, LLC, a Silicon Valley startup, received European CE Mark approval for its eponymous wearable device named Fist Assist. The device works to widen up the vein’s diameter while preparing for fistula placement.

The portable and wearable dialysis devices market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing number of ESRD patients, and limited availability of organ donors. However, reimbursement concerns in emerging market and technical challenges in WAK and WDD development hinder the growth of the market.

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

