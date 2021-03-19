Automotive Seatbelt Pre-tensioners Market to Bring in over US$ XX Mn By the End of 2025 – Trends Market Research

Automotive seatbelt pre-tensioner is a component of seatbelt system installed in vehicles especially cars, vans and trucks to reduce slack that may exist in a seatbelt system at the moment of a frontal collision due to road accidents. The central locking mechanism in the retractor keeps the seatbelt to extend any farther, thus making the pre-tensioner pull in on the seatbelt and acts as an active safety system.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive seatbelt pre-tensioner market was USD 2.87 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3940

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific leads the market with a share of 42% in 2018 owing to the high vehicle sales in the region. North America, on the other hand, due to the increasing demand for vehicles with advanced safety solutions. Europe is also one of the lucrative markets owing to the presence of major automobile manufacturers.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by increasing concerns by people for advanced safety features in their vehicles coupled with high vehicle sales globally. Also, an increase in technological developments is also driving the growth the market at a larger scale globally. However, the growth is hindered by low disposable incomes in underdeveloped countries along with high cost of automotive seatbelt pre-tensioner embedded vehicles

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3940/Single

Industry Trends and Updates

Zf Friedrichshafen AG, a German-based company and a global leader in active and passive safety technology has made a new lightweight seatbelt retractor pre-tensioner with a new technology using plastic material allowing the overall system weight to reduce by more than 20%.

Autoliv, a Sweden-based company and a global leader in automotive safety has collaborated with a company named Adient with the main focus on optimal integration of Autoliv’s safety components into the non-traditional seating arrangements of the future car.

Request For Report Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3940