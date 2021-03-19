Automotive High-Speed Transmission Market Insights, Share, Trends, Future Scope Analysis, Forecast 2025

An automotive high-speed transmission is a machine that consists of gears and gear trains in a power transmission system of a vehicle to provide controlled application of the power to make sure that the right amount of power goes to the wheels of a vehicle to drive at a given speed.

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region leads the market due to increasing government incentives for the manufacturing industry, availability of cheap labor and OEMs taking advantage of the rising demand for the automatic transmission system of vehicles in the region. North America, on the other hand, holds the second position due to a large number of sales of automobiles with automatic transmission systems in the region. Europe is also expected to grow in terms of revenue due to the presence of major automobile manufacturers and rapid technological developments in the region

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by a rise in the demand for automatic transmission system vehicles globally. Also, a large number of sales of automobiles in developing countries such as China and India are also propelling the growth of the automotive high-speed transmission market. However, the growth is hindered by the high cost of manufacturing and issues with proper packaging.

Industry Trends and Updates

Toyota, Aisin and Denso, a global leader in automobile and auto parts manufacturing has planned to invest USD 2.8 billion to accelerate its efforts in advanced development of fully-integrated and quality software for automated driving using high-speed transmission system in automobiles globally.

ZF Friedrichshafen, a German-based company that manufactures automobile parts is planning to invest €800 million in hybrid transmission technology. The €800 million for its primary plant located in Saarbrucken, Germany will also go towards production systems, infrastructure, and ZF’s supplier network.

