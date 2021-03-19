Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs and Dietary Supplements Market Insights Updates Duct Fans Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

Report Highlights

This report on Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplement products market highlights primary healthcare and its various parameters such as the drafting of rules and regulations for OTC drugs and dietary supplements, the number of drugs classified, self-care awareness among consumers and the size of distribution networks, OTC drugs and dietary supplements manufacturers. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the present and future OTC drugs and dietary supplement products market status and forecasted market growth.

Report Includes:

– An overview, scope and market landscape of Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplement products

– Coverage of regulatory needs and opportunities that can be found in the OTC drugs and dietary supplements industry for wholesale distributors

– Information on the role of govt. regulations on selling OTC medicines in outlets other than pharmacies, and how these changing regulatory landscapes can influence the FMCG market

– A look at various channels selling OTC medicines and dietary supplements (VMS); their market growth and specialized marketing methods of non-pharmacy channels

Summary

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and dietary supplements will change the landscape of primary healthcare in the coming years. Initiatives such as the encouraging of self-medication, the increasing support from governments to add more products into safe-to-use OTC classifications and the efforts by drug manufacturers to expand their product ranges in different markets will favor growth.

Stakeholders in the healthcare industry understand the benefits of self-care and the importance of making drugs for minor illness available without a prescription. This initiative is making healthcare treatment less dependent on doctors and involves pharmacists taking care of primary healthcare needs. Some nations have allowed self-selection of drugs for common illnesses such as low-grade fever, headache, cough and cold, and digestive issues. In the case of drugs where the government fears overdosage or of drugs that can be unsafe for self-selection, a prior consultation with a pharmacist or a qualified person who knows drug history and is aware of adverse effects is made mandatory.