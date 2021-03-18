Ghana in 2040: The Future Demographic Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Natural increase will be the sole driver of rapid population growth in Ghana up to 2040. While the ageing trend will accelerate, the proportion of older groups in the population will stay low and Ghana should remain among the youngest countries globally. Longevity will improve but will stay below the regional average, as poverty and certain healthcare challenges endure. Urbanisation will be rapid, as the country continues to be one of the most urbanised in the region.

Euromonitor’s Ghana in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5530193-ghana-in-2040-the-future-demographic

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blood-processing-devices-and-consumables-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-motion-capture-system-market-size-study-by-technology-optical-systems-and-non–optical-systems-by-component-hardware-software-and-services-by-application-media-and-entertainment-biomechanical-research-and-medical-engineering-design-and-industrial-applications-education-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

Competitive Landscape

Key Protagonists

Key Opportunities

Conclusion

Appendix

Introduction

Defining Beauty Hotspots

Beauty by Destination

The Future of Hotspot Brands

Introduction

The Industry Pre-covid-19

Leading Companies and Brands

Top Five Trends Shaping the Industry

Global Outlook

Market Snapshots

Market shapshot

Introduction

World in 2040

Sustainable Future for Travel

Best in Class

Future Scenarios

Australia in 2040

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots

Appendix

Ghana in 2040

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105