Ghana in 2040: The Future Demographic Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Natural increase will be the sole driver of rapid population growth in Ghana up to 2040. While the ageing trend will accelerate, the proportion of older groups in the population will stay low and Ghana should remain among the youngest countries globally. Longevity will improve but will stay below the regional average, as poverty and certain healthcare challenges endure. Urbanisation will be rapid, as the country continues to be one of the most urbanised in the region.
Euromonitor’s Ghana in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5530193-ghana-in-2040-the-future-demographic
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blood-processing-devices-and-consumables-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-motion-capture-system-market-size-study-by-technology-optical-systems-and-non–optical-systems-by-component-hardware-software-and-services-by-application-media-and-entertainment-biomechanical-research-and-medical-engineering-design-and-industrial-applications-education-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Introduction
Competitive Landscape
Key Protagonists
Key Opportunities
Conclusion
Appendix
Introduction
Defining Beauty Hotspots
Beauty by Destination
The Future of Hotspot Brands
Introduction
The Industry Pre-covid-19
Leading Companies and Brands
Top Five Trends Shaping the Industry
Global Outlook
Market Snapshots
Market shapshot
Introduction
World in 2040
Sustainable Future for Travel
Best in Class
Future Scenarios
Australia in 2040
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots
Appendix
Ghana in 2040
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/