Wipes in Bosnia and Herzegovina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

2019 saw baby wipes remain by far the largest category of wipes in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is mainly because baby wipes are widely used for a wide variety of applications and not just keeping babies skin clean and fresh. In addition to being used as general purpose personal wipes, baby wipes are even used for some home care purposes. However, the range of wipes that are available on retail shelves is constantly becoming wider in terms of different positionings. Thus, the development of incr..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5530188-wipes-in-bosnia-and-herzegovina

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-enterprise-time-management-software-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-06

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-education-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Wipes in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Baby wipes remains the dominant category of wipes

Growing consumer concern over the effect of wipes on babies’ skin

Health and beauty specialist retailers leads sales, raising hopes for private label

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Rising incomes and more demanding consumers mean strong growth opportunities

Procter & Gamble and Violeta continue to lead as private label continues to emerge

Positive growth expected to continue although new challenges have emerged

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105