Tissue and Hygiene in Bosnia and Herzegovina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Tissue and hygiene is set to record value growth again in 2020, although retail hygiene will record lower growth rates than in 2019, given the pressures on disposable incomes during the COVID-19 outbreak, with some consumers reverting to traditional methods.
Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Angola report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Tissue and Hygiene in Angola
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market Insight: COVID-19 Impact
Country Insight: COVID-19 Impact
Country Insight: Pre-COVID-19
Socioeconomic Trends
Logistics/infrastructure
CHART 1 Retail Tissue and Hygiene (a)
CHART 2 Retail Tissue and Hygiene (b)
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SANITARY PROTECTION
Pre-COVID-19 Performance
2020 and Beyond
CHART 3 etail Sanitary Protection: Independent Small Grocer
CHART 4 etail Sanitary Protection: Convenience Store
Category Data
…continued
