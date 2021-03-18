BIMCO COVID 19 weekly report

Overview

The BIMCO Maritime Information department informs members on a weekly basis, updates about the COVID-19 in relation to implementation measures imposed by governments for sea transport including for crew change as well as from the United Nation bodies like the International Maritime Organization (IMO), World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organization (ILO).

BIMCO provides the following update for this week ending Friday, 26 February 2021

1. IMO

IMO has not issued any circulars this week.

2. IMO Crew Change – National Focal Point for Crew Change and Repatriation of Seafarers

As of today, the countries that have informed the IMO of the above are: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Cook Islands, Cyprus, Dominica, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, the Marshall Islands, Mexico, Montenegro, Myanmar, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vanuatu.

Reference: MSC.7/circ.1/Rev.23

Additional details available on our implementation page.

3. Government States

China

According to information provided by GAC Hot Port News and confirmed by the Dalian Port Authority, two tests are required for all vessels calling Dalian from foreign ports including Hong Kong, regardless of whether there had been any crew change operation being performed.

Malaysia

According to information provided by GAC Hot Port News, the Movement Control Order has been extended until 4 March prohibiting interstate and interdistrict travelling without police permission.

This has purportedly being reported to have no impact on crew change possibilities.

USA

The U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS) COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) is hosting a working group webinar on COVID-19 vaccines for the marine transportation system workforce on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 2:00-3:30 PM EST. Topics will include:

How currently approved vaccines work

Getting vaccinated – process, safety, side effects

Protection from vaccine vs. illness

Vaccine distribution and administration

Vaccine prioritization for merchant mariners and port workers

CDC recommendations for the MTS Workforce

To join the webinar, please click on link here.

For further details on additional countries, please refer to our implementation page.

4. Others

There is no report under this section.

5. BIMCO

BIMCO General COVID-19 Links

BIMCO is continuously monitoring COVID-19 restrictions and its impact on the shipping industry in particular on crew changes. Below are some of the type of information currently being provided by BIMCO :

Details about implementation measures imposed for sea transport

Overview of challenges to crew mobility

Overview of extensions and exceptions to seafarers’ certificates

COVID-19 seafarers’ mental health

You can also view all information on our COVID-19 landing page.

Source: BIMCO

