Sanitary Protection in Bosnia and Herzegovina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

At the end of the review period, tampons remained much less popular than towels in Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, tampons continued to record visibly faster retail value growth over the course of 2019 and one of the main reasons for the rising popularity of tampons is that they offer superior convenience. In particular, tampons are proving popular among active young women who value the fact that they can be used when swimming or going to the beach for sunbathing. However, the popularity of tam…
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Sanitary Protection in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Tampons records dynamic growth as towels continues to dominate sales
Health and beauty specialist retailers remains the leading distribution channel
Procter & Gamble and Violeta continue to battle it out at the top of the rankings
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Rising incomes and more demanding consumers mean strong growth opportunities
Procter & Gamble and Violeta continue to lead as private label continues to emerge
Positive growth expected to continue although new challenges have emerged
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Households 2014-2019
Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024
…continued
