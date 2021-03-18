Retail Tissue in North Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Growth in retail tissue overall declined in terms of both current value and retail volume sales in 2019, mainly due to the high saturation of the largest product area, toilet paper. The growth that was achieved was a result of innovation, frequent new product launches and continued premiumisation, leading to higher unit prices. The overall performance of toilet paper determined the growth of retail tissue as a whole in 2019. The year also saw rising demand for premium retail tissue products, inc.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Premiumisation continues in 2019, as consumers show greater interest in recycled toilet paper

Consumers warned against trend of using wipes instead of toilet paper as leading players fight for share through discount offers in 2019

Paloma retains its lead of retail tissue in 2019, boosting its reputation as an ecologically-aware company

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within retail tissue

Recovery and opportunities

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

New product launches and much media discussion contribute to rising environmental awareness among Macedonian consumers in 2019

Procter & Gamble and domestic company Alkaloid invest in production and innovation in 2019

Future growth of tissue and hygiene will be determined by a variety of factors already in place, with COVID-19 having only minimal impact

