Retail Adult Incontinence in Azerbaijan Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Similar to other societies in the Caucasus region, Azerbaijan still experiences some level of taboo when it comes to adult incontinence and the problems that surround the condition. However, improvements in education levels and rising demand for more effective and more convenient solutions to incontinence issues mean that momentum is building in sales of adult incontinence. In particular, those living in urban areas are becoming more open to best global practices when tackling specific health is.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Retail Adult Incontinence in Azerbaijan
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Lingering taboos about adult incontinence continue to place limits on growth
Moderate/heavy adult incontinence remains dominant
International players and imported products completely dominate sales
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail adult incontinence
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
…continued
