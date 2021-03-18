Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bosnia and Herzegovina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Moderate, steady sales growth was seen in nappies/diapers/pants in 2019 as various factors influence consumer demand and value growth. Underpinning volume sales growth was the slight increase registered in the country’s birth rate in 2019, which expanded the consumer base for nappies/diapers/pants. This trend is expected to continue developing during the forecast period, underpinning category sales growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5530171-nappies-diapers-pants-in-bosnia-and-herzegovina

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flavor-systems-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-directed-energy-weapons-market-size-study-by-application-homeland-security-defense-technology-high-energy-laser-high-power-microwave-particle-beam-high-energy-laser-system-chemical-laser-fiber-laser-free-electron-laser-solid–state-laser-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Sales growth still moderate due to a balanced set of challenges and opportunities

Retail promotions remain a key element in supporting category sales

Disposable pants records strong growth from a relatively low sales base

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Rising incomes and more demanding consumers mean strong growth opportunities

Procter & Gamble and Violeta continue to lead as private label continues to emerge

Positive growth expected to continue although new challenges have emerged

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105