Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bosnia and Herzegovina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Moderate, steady sales growth was seen in nappies/diapers/pants in 2019 as various factors influence consumer demand and value growth. Underpinning volume sales growth was the slight increase registered in the country’s birth rate in 2019, which expanded the consumer base for nappies/diapers/pants. This trend is expected to continue developing during the forecast period, underpinning category sales growth.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5530171-nappies-diapers-pants-in-bosnia-and-herzegovina
Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flavor-systems-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-06
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-directed-energy-weapons-market-size-study-by-application-homeland-security-defense-technology-high-energy-laser-high-power-microwave-particle-beam-high-energy-laser-system-chemical-laser-fiber-laser-free-electron-laser-solid–state-laser-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Sales growth still moderate due to a balanced set of challenges and opportunities
Retail promotions remain a key element in supporting category sales
Disposable pants records strong growth from a relatively low sales base
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Rising incomes and more demanding consumers mean strong growth opportunities
Procter & Gamble and Violeta continue to lead as private label continues to emerge
Positive growth expected to continue although new challenges have emerged
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Households 2014-2019
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/