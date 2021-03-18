Global Adult Incontinence Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Adult incontinence is a topic which was not discussed publicly in Slovakia for a long time and it is generally seen as a problem which only affects very elderly people. Thus, the topic has not been publicly discussed or adult incontinence products heavily advertised. This is changing, however, due to the activities of key players such as SCA Hygiene Products Slovakia, Hartmann-Rico and Kimberly Clark, all of which have started to advertise their products and launch specialist online portals and…

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Reimbursement/prescription Adult Incontinence

Category Data

Table 1 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2012-2016

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2016

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Executive Summary

Tissue and Hygiene Continues To Record Positive Growth

Demographic Trends Have An Influence on Demand in Retail Hygiene

Multinational Companies Dominate Tissue and Hygiene in Slovakia in 2016

the Influence of Internet Retailing Is Growing Rapidly in Tissue and Hygiene

Performance of Tissue and Hygiene To Remain Stable Over the Forecast Period

Key Trends and Developments

Demographic Changes Shaping the Commercial Landscape in Retail Hygiene

Private Label Gaining Strength

…continued

