Whipsmartmi| Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Vehicle Electrification Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 10.09% rate during the forecast period. Owing to various benefits offered by electrification such as decreased vehicle weight, lower emissions, increased fuel efficiency, improved driving comfort, and safety among, vehicle electrification would be the preferred option for OEMs in the near future.

Key Market Players include Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Denso (Japan), Delphi (UK), and Johnson Electrics (Hong Kong).

Electric power steering is estimated to be the largest segment for the market. EPS reduces fuel consumption and improves the maneuverability of vehicles. In Europe and North America, almost all the vehicle has EPS, and in Asia Oceania, the trend is growing rapidly. In Asia Oceania, installation rate of EPS is almost 90%. Hence, the EPS segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) is estimated to witness the fastest growth. Automakers are seeing plug-in hybrids as a gateway to fully electric vehicles. Increasing charging infrastructure in China, the US, and European countries would be responsible for the shift from conventional ICE vehicles to PHEVs. OEMs of these regions are also investing significantly in vehicle electrification. This would also drive the demand for PHEVs.

North America is expected to be the fastest growing market for vehicle electrification. The growth in this region is propelled by growing charging infrastructure and significant investments by OEMs in the development of vehicle electrification. Federal tax credits and rebate incentives are accelerating the growth of market, especially in the US. The US is set to dominate the North American market, holding the highest market share in 2019. As the country has the presence of major OEMs and Tier I players, adoption of electric components in ICE vehicles, BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs is very high. Hence, North America is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

