Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Key Players 2021-2026

The Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 28.16% rate during the forecast period. Factor such as growth in production of automobile is increasing the demand for carbon thermoplastics market. Further, increasing demand for fuel-efficient and light cars in developed and developing countries have triggered the growth of the carbon thermoplastics market.

The exterior application segment accounted for the largest share in the market, followed by chassis, interior, and powertrain & UTH applications. The rising demand for new product, light-weight automotive, as well as the need for research & development of CFRTP composites has encouraged companies to adopt organic and inorganic strategies and increase their market share in the respective regions.

Carbon fiber reinforced polyamide is currently the leading technology used in the carbon thermoplastics market. Polyamide is selected by many major end-use industries for different applications due to its low dielectric constant, low cost, chemical inertness, high mechanical strength, good dimensional stability, and heat resistance to 2400C.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth in the market. In recent years, the demand for automobile has increased in the region, thus driving the demand for carbon thermoplastics in the region. The high cost of carbon fiber compared to other fibers (glass, natural) that are used in the manufacture of various components of car is one of the factors restraining molders and OEMs in the supply chain.

Key market players include BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Cytec Solvay (U.S.), Du Pont (U.S.), Gurit Holding Ag (Switzerland), Quickstep Holdings Limited (Australia), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), SGL Group (Germany), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Tencate (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan).

