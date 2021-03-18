Global Dishwashing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Dishwashing in Ireland recorded accelerated volume growth in 2020 owing to stockpiling and home seclusion. Automatic dishwashing, which dominates overall category value sales in the country, made the greater gains as more consumers preferred its convenience compared with hand washing.

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in Ireland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Dishwashing in Ireland

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dishes pile up at home during lockdown, boosting sales

Housing developments driving growth in dishwashers

Reduced use of plastic a key competitive goal

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales to tilt further towards automatic dishwashing

Innovation to centre on convenience and eco-credentials

Bubble slowly bursting for hand dishwashing

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2015-2020

