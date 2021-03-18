5G Infrastructure Market 2021-2026 Strategical Assessment of Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Group

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “5G Infrastructure Market 2025” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Fifth generation or 5G is the latest generation to succeed the 4G, 3G, and 2G systems of cellular mobile communications. 5G infrastructure consists of enhanced mobile broadband with reduced latency and targets data rate, cost-reduction, energy saving, and higher system capacity. It is likely to witness better spectrum management, data segregation, and routing. 5G infrastructure would promote enhanced content delivery, assisted driving & transportation services, and remote healthcare & medical intervention. In addition to faster means of communication, 5G would significantly benefit those working into robotics, industry-automation, and IoT.

The 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for high speed and broad network coverage for mobile data services. Furthermore, rising need for machine-to-machine communications for industrial applications and software implementation in communication network contribute to the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. However, high initial capital expenditure for the deployment of network architecture model may hamper the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Nonetheless, growing internet of things (IoT) technology would offer lucrative opportunities to the key players operating in the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., MediaTek Inc., NEC Corporation, Qorvo, Inc, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The “Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 5G infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset type, application, and geography. The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset type, and application. By communication infrastructure, the market is segmented as Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), and Distributed Antenna System (DAS). Based on type, the market is segmented as Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and Fog Computing (FC). On the basis of the chipset type, the market is segmented as Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Millimeter Wave Technology Chips, and Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). The market on the basis of the end user is classified as automotive, energy and utilities, healthcare, intelligent buildings and infrastructures, industrial and home automation, consumer electronics, public safety and surveillance, and others.

