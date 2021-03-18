Architectural Hardware Market to Observe Strong Development by 2019-2026

The global architectural hardware market was valued at $15,960 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $23,271 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. The architectural hardware refers to the hardware components used in doors, windows, railings, and others. The architectural hardware includes pull handles, lever handles, door stoppers, door guards, door viewers, flush bolts, door signage, door seals, door controllers, panic exit devices, window friction hinges, bolt systems, patch fittings, point fittings, glass door locks, shower fittings, and accessories.

The surge in industrial activity across major economies drives the demand for architectural hardware such as lever handles, door guards, and security locks, thereby boosting the growth of the architectural hardware market. LAMEA is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the architectural hardware market due to increase in demand for repair activities in old infrastructure, and rapid urbanization.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, the U.S, and Germany, are expected to be the key demand areas, which support the overall growth of the architectural hardware market. However, increase in prices of raw materials is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for architectural hardware in the construction industries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast year.

The global architectural hardware market is segmented based on application, end-user, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into doors, windows, furniture, and shower. Based on end user, the market is categorized into commercial, industrial, and residential. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY (Yale and Others), Bohle Ltd., C.R. Laurence Co., Inc., Fortress Industrial Co., Ltd., Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems, Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG, HOPPE Holding AG, and Spectrum Brands, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Ø The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging architectural hardware market trends and dynamics.

Ø In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Ø Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

Ø A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Ø The global architectural hardware market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Ø Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the architectural hardware industry.

GLOBAL ARCHITECTURAL HARDWARE MARKET SEGMENTS

BY APPLICATION

• Doors

• Windows

• Furniture

• Shower

BY END-USER

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o Poland

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Vietnam

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

• Allegion plc

• ASSA ABLOY (Yale and Others)

• Bohle Ltd.

• C.R. Laurence Co., Inc.

• Fortress Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems

• Häfele GmbH & Co KG

• Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG

• HOPPE Holding AG

• Spectrum Brands, Inc.

