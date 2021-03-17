Global Stocks Edge Down to Start the Week

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1% in morning trade, as gains in consumer staples and real-estate sectors were balanced by losses in industrials and energy sectors.

Merlin Properties SOCIMI added 2.3% and Hammerson climbed 2.2%.

Aena S.M.E. slipped 3.8% for a two-day losing streak and Aéroports de Paris fell 2.4%.

Regional indexes in Europe were mixed as U.K.’s FTSE 250 rose 0.2%, whereas France’s CAC 40 declined 0.3% and Germany’s DAX lost 0.2%.

The Swiss franc strengthened 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 franc buying $1.12. The euro was mostly flat against the dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.21. The British pound depreciated 0.3% against the U.S. dollar, with 1 pound buying $1.35.

In commodities, Brent crude oil fell 0.9% to $54.63 a barrel. Gold was up 0.2% to $1,834.00 a troy ounce.

The German 10-year bund yield slipped to minus 0.548% from minus 0.540% and 10-year gilts yields declined to 0.283% from 0.290%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, indexes were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8% after falling as much as 0.5% during the session and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite added 0.8%, whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was lower 1%.

