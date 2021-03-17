GERD & NERD Treatment Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027:AstraZeneca Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cempra Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., EndoGastric Solutions, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals

GERD & NERD Treatment Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

GERD is referred to as a gastroesophageal reflux disease. GERD is a type of digestive disease that affects ring muscle present between stomach and esophagus. The ring which is get affected by the GERD is called as lower esophageal sphincter. In GERD the food from stomach flows back into esophagus. The most common symptom of GERD are heartburn, pain, bad breath and trouble breathing. Whereas, NERD is a subtype of GERD in which the esophagus is not get harmed by stomach acid. GERD and NERD treatment involves therapies of drugs that prevent the reflux of food. Common therapeutic agents include, H2 blockers, PPIs.

GERD & NERD Treatment Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

AstraZeneca Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cempra Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., EndoGastric Solutions, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals

GERD & NERD Treatment Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the GERD & NERD Treatment market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global GERD & NERD Treatment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

GERD & NERD Treatment Market Landscape

GERD & NERD Treatment Market – Key Market Dynamics

GERD & NERD Treatment Market – Global Market Analysis

GERD & NERD Treatment Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

GERD & NERD Treatment Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

GERD & NERD Treatment Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

GERD & NERD Treatment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

GERD & NERD Treatment Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

