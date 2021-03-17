Death-Care Services Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Service International , Nirvana Asia, Fu Shou Yuan, Batesville

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Death-Care Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Death-Care Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Key Players in This Report Include, Service Corporation International (SCI) (United States), Nirvana Asia Ltd (Malaysia), Fu Shou Yuan International Group (China), Batesville (United States), Chemed Corp (United States), Matthews International Corporation (United States), StoneMor Partners (United States), Wilbert Funeral Services Inc. (United States), Carriage Services Inc. (United States), Lung Yen Life Service Corp (Taiwan), Amedisys Inc. (United States), Shanghai Longhua Funeral House (China), LHC Group Inc. (United States)

The death care service industry includes those companies which provide all the death-related goods and services like the funerals, cremations, coffins, burials, headstones, slots in cemeteries, and memorials. Another aspect of the death care service industry is as to how the people continue to live on their lives via social media, after the receiving of the death certificate. The conception of virtual legacies is a new trend that is emerging in this present digital age. In May 2018, around 25,740 morticians and almost 35,340 funeral attendants were hired in the United States, earning a median annual wage of USD 57,620 and USD 28,480 respectively. In 2019, there were around 19,177 funeral homes all across the United States, and a figure that has been gradually declining during the time. It was further stated that the provision for the funeral homes and cemetery services have hereby generated a collective revenue of around USD 21 billion in 2019. In an assessment about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the children, the United Nations has stated that the approaching global recession that would be resulting from the outbreak could hereby cause hundreds and thousands of added child deaths during this year, thus effectively reversing the recent gains for reducing the infant mortality, and pushing millions of children towards extreme poverty. There are mainly three channels by which the children are affected during this crisis the infection caused due to the virus itself, an immediate socioeconomic effect of the measures so as to stop the transmission of the virus and the end of the pandemic, and finally the potential longer-term after-effects due to the delayed implementation of these Sustainable Development Goals. The Johns Hopkins University data, hereby states that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed two million all across the globe and around 144,000 people have approximately already died so far. The United States itself has more than 670,000 COVID-19 cases and around 33,000 deaths. Hence with due to the prevailing conditions under COVID-19 and considering the number of death all around the world the market of death care services would face an upsurge during this period of time.

Market Trend:

Growing Trend of Having Customized Services in Accordance with the requirements of the Customers

Market Drivers:

Changing Lifestyles and Rising Disposable Incomes

A Rise in the Number of People Having a Hectic Work Schedule

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the Availability of Raw Materials and Prices

Market Challenges:

Lack of Complete Knowledge Regarding the Services Offered

Global Death-Care Services the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Death-Care Services Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Death-Care Services Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Death-Care Services Market Segmentation: by Type (Products, Solutions), Application (Funeral Homes, Cemeteries, Others), Product Types (Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation, Urns, Others), Arrangement Type (On-Demand, Pre- Booked)

Geographically World Global Death-Care Services markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Death-Care Services markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/128858-global-death-care-services-market

