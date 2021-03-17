Connected Car Market to Expand with the Contribution of Harman International and Audi, states Fortune Business Insights™

Connected Car Market to Reach USD 142.49 Billion by 2026; Collaboration of Spotify with Harman International to Boost Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global connected car market size is predicted to reach USD 142.49 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The growing R&D for the advancement in connecting systems will enable speedy growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the rising passenger cars around the world is predicted to contribute positively to the growth of the market, sates Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Connected Car Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service(mobility, telematics, infotainment, driver assistance), By Connectivity (embedded, tethered, integrated), By Vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 42.25 billion in 2018.

For more information visit :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/connected-car-market-101606

Competitive Landscape

Collaboration of Spotify with Harman International to Create Business Opportunities

Harman International Industries, Inc., an American company that produces, designs, and engineers connected products for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, collaborated with Spotify to develop advance connected technologies for the automotive & consumer industry. This partnership represents the next phase of Samsung’s long-term partnership with Spotify, which enables Spotify to extend its consumer electronics affiliation into the fast-expanding automotive industry. The patnershipo between the two companies is predicted to augur well for the market owing to the advanced connected technologies for connected automotive.

Related Links:

Sun Visor Market

Sun Visor Market

Sun Visor Market

Sun Visor Market

Sun Visor Market

Sun Visor Market

Sun Visor Market

Sun Visor Market

Sun Visor Market

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Connected Car Market:

TomTom International B.V

AT&T

Harman International

Audi (Germany)

BMW (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Bosch (Germany)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]