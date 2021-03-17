Global Railway Cybersecurity Industry Report on the Effect of IoT and AI in the Global Market

The Railway Cybersecurity Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.97% rate during the forecast period. Increase in use of IoT and connectivity in railway ecosystem is projected to drive the global market.

The infrastructural segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the global market, by type, during the forecast period.

The infrastructural segment is estimated to be the largest in this market. The implementation of railway traffic management systems in urban transit solutions such as metros and it is a major driving factor for this market. Rail traffic management systems allow centralized supervision and traffic control of the entire rail network. The entire rail operations can be regularized from a central control system. This central administration system uses real-time data over high-speed communication links across trains and rail infrastructures to automate traffic. Rail traffic management involves signaling, traffic control, routing, and train scheduling. All these systems are vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Hence, growth of these systems will boost the railway cybersecurity.

The services segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The railway cybersecurity services market is segmented into risk and threat assessment, support and maintenance, design and implementation, and others. These services enhance the security portfolio of rail infrastructure and safeguard the end points, networks, and cloud environment from unauthorized access, exploitation, and data loss.

