Mining Remanufacturing Components Market is Projected to Grow at a 2.83% During Forecast

The Mining Remanufacturing Components Market is projected to grow at a 2.83% rate during the forecast period. The mining remanufacturing components are driven primarily by the growing mining equipment park & equipment working hours and lower cost of remanufactured mining components as compared with OEM products. Hydraulic cylinder is expected to be the largest market, by components, during the forecast period. The major driving factor for global market is cost. A remanufactured component can cost 25-35% lower than a new one and has similar performance. This reduces the lead time and increases the operational efficiency of the equipment.

The demand for remanufactured components is projected to be highest in hydraulic excavators over the forecast period. The hydraulic excavator is a heavy mining equipment which is used to dig out soil from the ground or to move large objects. It tremendously enhances the productivity of any mining work.

Coal mining remanufacturing components market is estimated to be the largest market. The count of mining equipment used in the coal industry is more in comparison to metal and mineral industry. According to the World Coal Association, 7,269 MT hard coal and 787 MT lignite coals are produced globally with Asia Oceania holding the largest share in 2017.

The Americas is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. A positive measure adopted by the US, such as low-interest rates and increasing demand for commodities has boosted investment in the mining industry. The growth is attributed to the presence of large deposits of gold, iron, coal, copper, crushed rocks, zinc-lead, and rare earth materials in this region.

