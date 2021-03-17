Modular Trailer Market Report By Whipsmartmi – Key Players Analysis Goldhofer (Germany), Nooteboom Trailers (Netherlands), Faymonville Group (Italy), TII Group (Germany), and VMT Industries

The Modular Trailer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.48% rate during the forecast period. The modular trailer market growth is driven by growing end-user industries such as construction & infrastructure, mining, wind & energy, and heavy engineering.

Key market players include Goldhofer (Germany), Nooteboom Trailers (Netherlands), Faymonville Group (Italy), TII Group (Germany), and VMT Industries (India), K-Line Trailers (Canada), Tratec Engineers (India), Anster (China), Doll Fahrzeugbau AG (Germany), and Demarko Trailers (Poland).

Multi-axle trailer is expected to be the largest segment. The major driving factor for multi-axle trailers is the demand from end-user industries. The demand for resource exploration and mining activities in developing countries is rising. Positive economic outlook and expansion of the wind & energy and construction industries are creating opportunities for modular trailer manufacturers.

2-axle line trailer is projected to be the fastest growing segment. The 2-axle line trailers are available in a wide range of size and weight carrying capacities. Per axle line load carrying capacity starts from 10 tons and goes up to 1000 tons. 2-axle line trailers are quite popular for transportation of large equipment.

Construction & infrastructure is projected to be the largest segment. Construction companies usually have projects located in different areas. Modular trailers help in the transportation of the already built sections to places where they will be installed and at the same time shift materials and equipment from one project to another. These trailers are used to transport large bridge segments, large girders, concrete beans, and construction machinery, among others. Spending on capital-intensive projects and infrastructure is expected to grow significantly in the next decade, thereby driving the need for transportation of constructing equipment and materials.

