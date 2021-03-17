Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Research Report | Global Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Analysis & Forecast

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Research Report 2021

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

According to Research Predicts that Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market was valued USD xxxx unit in 2020 and is expected to reach USD xxxx Unit by the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% globally.

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Overview:

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Report 2020 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2020-2025.This research study of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affected the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market in 2020.

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Segmentation

By Type, Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market has been segmented into:

Satellite

Microwave

and Infrared Remote Sensing

Observed Time Difference of Arrival (OTDOA)and Enhanced Observed Time Difference of Arrival (E-OTD)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC)

Context Aware Technology

Wi-Fi/WLAN

UWB

BT/BLE

Beacons

and A-GPS

Others

By Application, Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market has been segmented into:

Application A

Application B

Application C

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Top Key Players Covered in Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market are:

Cisco systems (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corp. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

Oracle Corp. (U.S.)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

ESRI (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies (U.S.)

Ericsson (Sweden.)

Teldio (U.S.)

