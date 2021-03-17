India Connected Car Market 2021 Analysis on Trends, Size, Segments, SWOT, Development and Key Players

The India connected car market is projected to grow at a CAGR 19.58% rate during the forecast period. Some of the major growth drivers are increase in connected features offered by automobile manufacturers in economy models and government mandates regarding connected technology in passenger cars.

Embedded segment is expected to be the largest as well as the fastest segment in the India connected car market. One of the key drivers for the embedded form segment is the increase in demand for infotainment and navigation services in India. The government has also started implementing mandates for connected services. For instance, the India government has mandated connected features for public transport vehicles under AIS-140. The mandate was regulated and enforced from April 2018 and is expected to be a crucial factor for the integration of connected technologies in passenger cars in the coming years. This has been done for the development of an intelligent transportation system (ITS), which is a key feature for a smart city. Hence, the embedded form segment would be driven by government initiatives and regulations.

Cellular segment is expected to dominate the India connected car market. Owing to the increase in connected features offered by automobile manufacturers in economy models and government mandates regarding connected technology in passenger cars, the cellular segment is likely to witness exponential growth in the near future. Also, gradual growth in such features in buses, trucks, and LCVs has further inflated the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

