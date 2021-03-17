Global Terminal Tractor Market 2021 Research Analysis and 2026 Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The Terminal Tractor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.16% rate during the forecast period. The shifting focus to port terminal automation, rising demand for electric and hybrid equipment for lower emissions and fuel consumption, and increased demand in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the market for terminal tractor during the forecast period.

Diesel powered terminal tractor is estimated to be the largest segment. The diesel based terminal tractor is expected to hold the largest market share in 2019 due to the efficient power delivery, low fuel costs, and inadequate/insufficient electric infrastructure at small and medium terminals. Also, the stringent emission regulations for NOx, PM, and CO2 by the US EPA and European Union have prompted equipment manufacturers to offer fuel-efficient equipment with lower emissions.

Automated terminal tractor is projected to be the fastest growing segment. The growing demand for automation at port terminals across the globe is one of the key reasons for the growth of this market segment. These tractors are capable of picking up, placing, and stacking containers automatically leading to increased productivity and container throughput.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market over the forecast period. The robust economies of European countries such as Germany, the UK, and Spain, along with the presence of leading manufacturers for terminal tractor. Konecranes, Kalmar, MAFI, CVS Ferrari, and MOL CY are key manufacturers catering to the global market through dealer and distribution networks. Also, this region has a high adoption rate of automation technologies. Equipment with high automation levels increases productivity. This region is home to automated terminals such as the ECT Delta Port terminal (Netherlands) and the HHLA CTA terminal (Germany). The number of automated terminals is expected to increase in this region further driving the growth of the terminal tractors.

Key market players include Kalmar (Finland), Konecranes (Finland), Hyster (US), Sany (China), CVS Ferrari (Italy), and Hoist Liftruck (US).

