Global Polishes Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The overall polishes category experienced a similar performance in 2020 compared to the previous year. However, there were differences across the category with shoe polish retaining strong sales growth while furniture polish and floor polish experienced various degrees of decline. The latter two are suffering from the popularity of alternative products in surface care, that can be used for either purpose, especially on modern flooring and furniture where general-purpose cleaners and wipes are of…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011445-polishes-in-ukraine
Euromonitor International’s Polishes in Ukraine market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rice-seeds-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2020-2025-2021-03-09
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-endodontic-plugger-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Polishes in Ukraine
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Little overall impact of COVID-19 on the category though stronger decline for furniture polish
Diminishing disposable income concentrates spending on products with disinfectant properties
Leading players retain their positions, with most seeing slight dips in their category shares
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Solid growth for polishes over the forecast period due to reduced need to disinfect
Positive forecast period growth for floor and furniture polish
Steady demand for shoe polish as people return to their workplaces and socialise once more
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/