Global Sportswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent closure of indoor gyms and sports centres resulted in a strong decline for sportswear in 2020. From the start of national lockdown in mid-March, Spaniards had to wait until early May before the government allowed them to exercise outdoors in parks and other public places, and the number of Spaniards doing so understandably increased. However, this did not translate into substantial sales gains for the sportswear category given the ongoing closure of le…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011502-sportswear-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Sportswear in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-civil-helicopter-mro-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09-10175214

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bike-cameras-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sportswear in Spain

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales plummet following shutting of sports goods stores and indoor venues for exercise and sport

Sportier lifestyles in Spain favour category

Football is leading outlet for brand exposure

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising health-awareness to drive value sales to recovery by 2025

Athleisure increasingly the norm for Spanish consumers

Wearable technology set to become more advanced

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Sportswear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105