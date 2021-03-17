Global Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

While retail value growth in the category generally decelerated over the review period, super premium beauty and personal care displayed resilience in a difficult consumer environment characterised by declining purchasing power exacerbated by more stringent credit regulations. Aspirational and upper-middle-income consumers, who are less affected than others by the economic situation, are generally preventing volume sales declines among super premium beauty and personal care products. They wish t…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1011512-super-premium-beauty-and-personal-care-in-south-africa

Euromonitor International’s Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-marine-carpet-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Other Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-semiconductor-dielectric-etching-equipment-sdee-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa

Euromonitor International

February 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care Fares Better Than Many Amid Sluggish Economy

Products for Darker Skin Have Bright Potential

Pure Online Players Are Undercutting Bigger Retailers on Price

Competitive Landscape

Experiential Branding Is the Way Forward

Estée Lauder Aims for Double Impact With New Skin Care Launch

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Distribution of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

A Challenging Year for Luxury Goods As Economic, Competitive and Consumer Pressures Intensify

Luxury Goods Loses Its Spark As Prices Are Prioritised

Potential Remains for High Growth Once Economy Fully Recovers

the Crowds Still Head for the Multi-brand Stores

Sales Recovery Is Expected, While Luxury Will Be Redefined by Modern Lifestyle Trends

Market Indicators

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019

Market Data

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2018

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2018

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105