Global Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

While retail value growth in the category generally decelerated over the review period, super premium beauty and personal care displayed resilience in a difficult consumer environment characterised by declining purchasing power exacerbated by more stringent credit regulations. Aspirational and upper-middle-income consumers, who are less affected than others by the economic situation, are generally preventing volume sales declines among super premium beauty and personal care products. They wish t…
Euromonitor International’s Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Other Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Super Premium Colour Cosmetics, Super Premium Fragrances, Super Premium Skin Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa
Euromonitor International
February 2020
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care Fares Better Than Many Amid Sluggish Economy
Products for Darker Skin Have Bright Potential
Pure Online Players Are Undercutting Bigger Retailers on Price
Competitive Landscape
Experiential Branding Is the Way Forward
Estée Lauder Aims for Double Impact With New Skin Care Launch
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Distribution of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
A Challenging Year for Luxury Goods As Economic, Competitive and Consumer Pressures Intensify
Luxury Goods Loses Its Spark As Prices Are Prioritised
Potential Remains for High Growth Once Economy Fully Recovers
the Crowds Still Head for the Multi-brand Stores
Sales Recovery Is Expected, While Luxury Will Be Redefined by Modern Lifestyle Trends
Market Indicators
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019
Market Data
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2018
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2018
….….Continued
