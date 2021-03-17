Global Womenswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a marked reduction in social contact as consumers engaged in home seclusion and there was a significant increase in the number of people working and studying from home. This had a considerable negative impact on sales of womenswear in 2020, as consumers and apparel and footwear manufacturers were forced to reconsider the value of fashion. Swimwear and outerwear categories, particularly in more formal areas such as suits and dresses, witnessed dramatic declines in sal…
Euromonitor International’s Womenswear in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Women’s Nightwear, Women’s Outerwear, Women’s Swimwear, Women’s Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Womenswear in Japan
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion undermines importance of fashion and accelerates expansion of online players
Womenswear brands move into beauty and personal care
Women’s underwear a focus of brand activity
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery with constraints
Women hit particularly hard by job losses
Inventory challenges ahead
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Swimwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Underwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
….….Continued
