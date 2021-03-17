Global Womenswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Womenswear experienced significant declining demand across the category as a result of the pandemic in Israel and the government’s response in terms of a strict lockdown introduced in March 2020 in an effort to control the spread of the virus. This included the promotion of remote working wherever possible, the closure of schools, and restrictions on movement outside of the home, while only those businesses and retailers deemed essential such as grocery retailers and chemists/pharmacies were per…

Euromonitor International’s Womenswear in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Women’s Nightwear, Women’s Outerwear, Women’s Swimwear, Women’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Womenswear in Israel

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion trend in 2020 results in reduced demand for womenswear

E-commerce able to capitalise on closure of non-essential retailers

Fox under pressure from smaller players and pure e-commerce players in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Marginal upturn in demand from 2021 but mature womenswear will struggle to recover to pre-pandemic levels

Players likely to review concepts and adjust to global trends

Millennials to become increasingly attractive target audience

CATEGORY DATA

