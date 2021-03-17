Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, surface care is set to see a boost in value growth, rising from 9% to 13%, as consumers stockpiled cleaning goods. With Vietnamese consumers spending more time in the household, while being more aware of cleanliness and hygiene, new cleaning habits were installed, leading to a higher demand for surface care products. Bathroom cleaners, floor cleaners, kitchen cleaners, window and glass cleaners recorded the highest growth, as consumers took to cleaning al…
Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Vietnam market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Surface Care in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers stock up on surface cleaners during the COVID-19 outbreak
Global players discount their offerings during COVID-19, aiding sales
Lixco launches a floor care product, as local companies improve their natural offerings
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Heightened interest in cleanliness drives growth across the forecast period
Multi-purpose cleaning products and rising use of natural ingredients boosts sales
Share in e-commerce increases as urban consumers appreciate the convenience of the platform
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
….….Continued
