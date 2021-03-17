Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

During 2020, concerns around virus transmission as well as more time spent at home during lockdown contributed to higher growth across some surface care categories. While the pandemic did not alter the overall growth trend for surface care as a whole in Estonia, it did lead to variations across some categories within surface care in 2020 over the previous year. For instance, home care disinfectants benefited from the pandemic, as people ensured higher than normal hygiene and cleanliness standard…

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Estonia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Surface Care in Estonia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth in home care disinfectants stimulates new product launch extensions for Ajax

Strong increase in the cleaning of touch points and hard surfaces around the home boosts sales of products marketed as killing viruses

Leading players hone their marketing and new product launches around COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reduced intensity around surface care cleaning in homes and greater price sensitivity expected

Mixed performance for surface care over the forecast period with less frequent cleaning tasks sacrificed in a bid to save money

Slow return to pre-pandemic growth for the majority of categories in surface care over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 9 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

