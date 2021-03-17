Global Polishes Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sales of polishes slowed during 2020 due to the negative impact of COVID-19. Consumers prioritised products that offer disinfecting properties with hygiene becoming paramount in order to avoid catching and spreading the virus. As a result, polishes were not essential and therefore became less of a priority. Moreover, constraints on disposable income due to the extensive economic problems caused by the pandemic meant people had to be more thoughtful in the management of their household budgets, f…

Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Polishes in Estonia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slowdown in polishes as consumers prioritise disinfecting products

Furniture and metal polish suffer from closure of small businesses, while demand for shoe polish drops as consumers work from home

Contracting disposable incomes and preference for multi-purpose surface care products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Forecast period sales growth remains slow over the forecast period

Small rebound for polishes though growth momentum slower than review period annual growth rates

Growth in private label as pandemic creates boom for supermarkets and hypermarkets, while e-commerce offers niche players some scope for growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

….….Continued

