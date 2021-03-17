Global Menswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

2020 saw a strong decline in menswear as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Widespread store closures, social distancing and work from home guidelines reduced the need to frequently purchase new menswear. Nevertheless, sales started to improve during the summer, driven by e-commerce and a shift in spending from services to goods. Norwegian men, in general, tend to purchase apparel based on necessity or after planning and casual menswear and sportswear in particular benefitted later in the year.

Euromonitor International’s Menswear in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Men’s Nightwear, Men’s Outerwear, Men’s Swimwear, Men’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Menswear in Norway

February 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Menswear sees strong value decline in early 2020 but some recovery later in the year

Despite challenges, sports and casual wear gain attention in 2020 as Norwegians seek to convey their interest in active lifestyles

Low-cost apparel giants continue to lead menswear but lose share to smaller players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Formal menswear will see strong recovery as work and social events return to normal

E-commerce will see strong growth as it continues to appeal to men as a retail channel

Outdoor and health trends will see low-cost apparel giants lose share to outdoor-themed sports brands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020

….….Continued

