Global Menswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Prior to the pandemic, menswear in Israel had been enjoying stable demand due to higher competition in terms of the number of brands on offer, a wider variety of apparel options, and greater grooming awareness amongst Israeli men, particularly younger males, with young men becoming increasingly engaged in global trends and more aware of the changing fashions, thus also becoming more adventurous in their personal styles.

Euromonitor International’s Menswear in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Men’s Nightwear, Men’s Outerwear, Men’s Swimwear, Men’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Menswear in Israel

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion trend due to remote working results in significant declines for menswear in 2020

Men increasingly appreciate the convenience of e-commerce

Smaller brands gain notable ground at expense of leaders in 2020 due to increasing price sensitivity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite upturn in demand from 2021 onwards, menswear will struggle to recover to pre-pandemic levels by end of the forecast period

Convenience will remain priority for men

Leading brands likely to regain lost ground as consumer confidence returns

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 19 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 25 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 26 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Middle East and Africa – 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

….….Continued

