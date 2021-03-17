Global Menswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Prior to the pandemic, menswear in Israel had been enjoying stable demand due to higher competition in terms of the number of brands on offer, a wider variety of apparel options, and greater grooming awareness amongst Israeli men, particularly younger males, with young men becoming increasingly engaged in global trends and more aware of the changing fashions, thus also becoming more adventurous in their personal styles.
Euromonitor International's Menswear in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Product coverage: Men’s Nightwear, Men’s Outerwear, Men’s Swimwear, Men’s Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
