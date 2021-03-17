Global Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Like all other personal luxury categories, luxury writing instruments and stationery has turned from solid growth in most of the review period to retail volume and current value decline in 2020. The two-month lockdown which started in the first quarter of the year led to the closure of non-essential retail outlets to try and halt the spread of COVID-19. This has had a strong negative impact on sales of luxury writing instruments and stationery, especially as further targeted regional lockdowns h…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in India
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Working from home and retail closures contribute to decline
Companies use different strategies to try and maintain sales
Rising share for e-commerce, although from a low base
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A return to higher levels of growth than seen in the review period
Growing interest in pre-owned luxury writing instruments
Move towards e-commerce set to continue
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on luxury goods
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for luxury goods?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
….….Continued
