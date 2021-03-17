Global Luxury Leather Goods Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

After maintaining dynamic double-digit retail current value increases during most of the review period, along with slightly slower retail volume growth rates, luxury leather goods has seen sales plummet by both measures in 2020, due to COVID-19. The emergence of the virus in the country at the beginning of the year led to a nationwide lockdown from the end of March to the end of May, during which all non-essential retail outlets were closed, including retailers of leather goods. This was followe…

Product coverage: Luxury Bags and Small Leather Goods, Luxury Travel Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Luxury Leather Goods in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decline as outlets temporarily close and consumers are slow to return on reopening

Luxury travel goods suffers from travel restrictions

Pandemic leads to a stronger role for social media

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow return to growth as financial impact likely to endure

Omnichannel retailing will be necessary to appeal to a wide consumer group

Increasing emphasis on sustainability from manufacturers and consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Leather Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

….….Continued

