Global Luxury Leather Goods Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

After maintaining dynamic double-digit retail current value increases during most of the review period, along with slightly slower retail volume growth rates, luxury leather goods has seen sales plummet by both measures in 2020, due to COVID-19. The emergence of the virus in the country at the beginning of the year led to a nationwide lockdown from the end of March to the end of May, during which all non-essential retail outlets were closed, including retailers of leather goods. This was followe…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Leather Goods in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Leather Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Leather Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Bags and Small Leather Goods, Luxury Travel Goods.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Luxury Leather Goods in India
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Decline as outlets temporarily close and consumers are slow to return on reopening
Luxury travel goods suffers from travel restrictions
Pandemic leads to a stronger role for social media
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slow return to growth as financial impact likely to endure
Omnichannel retailing will be necessary to appeal to a wide consumer group
Increasing emphasis on sustainability from manufacturers and consumers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Leather Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Leather Goods: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on luxury goods
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for luxury goods?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
….….Continued
