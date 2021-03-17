Global Luxury Jewellery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Luxury jewellery saw double-digit retail volume and current value growth rates for most of the review period, partly due to a considerable increase in the popularity of men’s jewellery. However, in 2020 the emergence and spread of COVID-19 has brought an end to these consecutive growth rates. The lockdowns and social distancing requirements due to the virus led to fewer social occasions, and therefore lower demand for luxury jewellery. For instance, although after lockdowns eased, weddings have…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009895-luxury-jewellery-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Jewellery in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-seals-and-gaskets-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Fine Jewellery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-humidity-generators-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Luxury Jewellery in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Fewer social events and loss of affordable luxury customers contribute to decline

Distribution channel movements as players and consumers move online

Swarovski takes action to cut costs and retain consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow return to recovery, with big-ticket purchases delayed

A move into lower-tier cities expected as COVID-19 leads consumers to relocate

Omnichannel retailing set to continue to grow

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Jewellery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105