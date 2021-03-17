Global Luxury Goods Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

After maintaining current value growth throughout the review period, in 2020 luxury goods has turned to significant decline. The arrival of COVID-19 in the country in the first quarter of the year led the government to impose a two-month nationwide lockdown, which had an impact on sales of luxury goods in several ways. One of the most significant was that the lockdown required all non-essential retail stores to close. This limited access to luxury goods for the duration of this lockdown, but the…

Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Luxury Goods in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on luxury goods

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for luxury goods?

MARKET INDICATORS

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown and outlet closures lead to dramatic decline

Companies have to adapt to survive

Indian Hotels maintains its lead in 2019, but is being hit by COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery likely to take some time due to consumer caution

Players in luxury hotels will need to communicate to survive

Sustainability gains even more importance due to COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Outlet closures due to COVID-19 lockdowns lead sales to plummet

Even on reopening customers are slow to return

Luxury hotels look for ways to survive

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A long road to recovery expected

Lack of leisure and business arrivals set to hamper growth

