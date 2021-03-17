Global Luxury Eyewear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Luxury eyewear recorded dynamic retail volume and current value growth during most of the review period. These products are an affordable luxury for many middle-income consumers, and have an important role to play in encouraging consumers to make the initial step up from mainstream products, and are seen as gateway products. However, the category has turned to double-digit decline in 2020. With the emergence of COVID-19, a nationwide lockdown was seen from late March to May, during which non-ess…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Eyewear in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Eyewear market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Eyewear retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Spectacle Frames, Luxury Sun Glasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Luxury Eyewear in India
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Decline as consumers are reluctant to visit opticians
Trading down by some, with travel disruption also contributing to decline
Players offer different services to try and maintain their sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery set to be hampered by the loss of aspirational consumers
Strongest growth for luxury sunglasses
Potential for the development of smart eyewear post-pandemic
