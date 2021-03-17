Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market 2021 Growth, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2027: Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Arbutus Biopharma Ltd., Silence Therapeutics

Small interfering RNA (siRNA) or short interfering RNA is a genetic treatment which is can remove any over-expressed gene in a disease. The siRNAs help to recognize unique pathways and to validate targets for variety of diseases such as cancer, AIDS, etc.

The Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising number of clinical trials, growing investments in research and development and health care infrastructure, and rising government expenditure on the health care industry by developed countries.

Key companies Included in Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market:-

– Olix Pharmaceuticals

– GlaxoSmithKline

– Sanofi Aventis / Genzyme

– Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

– Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

– Arbutus Biopharma Ltd.

– Silence Therapeutics

– Bio-Path Holdings Inc.

– Calando Pharmaceuticals



The global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics market is segmented on the indication, route of administration, end-user. Based on indication, the market is segmented into Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), Respiratory Disorders, Renal Diseases, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other. Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intra-dermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Other Delivery Methods. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Diagnostic Laboratory, Research and Academic Laboratories.

Scope of Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market.

The report covers key developments in the Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

