Global Laundry Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2019, laundry care was considered to be a stable and largely mature product category with value sales growth mainly being driven by inflation and innovation. Rising disposable incomes were enabling consumers to trade up to more sophisticated and expensive products, particularly those living in urban areas. Industry players were also having to deal with changes in household complexity and composition due to surging immigration and the proliferation of smaller families. This in turn was expecte…

Euromonitor International’s Laundry Care in Estonia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Laundry Care in Estonia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Moderate uplift for laundry care in 2020 due to the pandemic

Strong growth for liquid tablet detergents

Preference for leading brands known for their efficacy and larger sizes during COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Some new habits generated by the pandemic likely to stick

Consumers become more thoughtful in their spending, including on laundry care

Eco-friendly products take a backseat due to ongoing demand for conventional products with disinfecting properties

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 15 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 16 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

….….Continued

