Global Menswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In order to contain the transmission levels of COVID-19, Spanish authorities took the decision to place the country in lockdown from 15 March until at least 28 April, although the subsequent gradual easing of restrictions from early May meant that a full return to normality took over three months. Non-essential stores such as apparel and footwear specialist retailers were thus closed for many weeks as part of the quarantine. Moreover, the restrictions, which were later ramped up again amid furth…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009760-menswear-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Menswear in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-hard-drive-recovery-services-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Men’s Nightwear, Men’s Outerwear, Men’s Swimwear, Men’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Menswear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intelligent-lamp-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Menswear in Spain

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Social restrictions and working from home limit reasons to buy menswear in 2020

Spanish men proving more independent when purchasing

Fast-fashion formula a hit among men as well as women

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales unlikely to fully recover by end of forecast period

Bloggers and technology to be more influential in menswear

Men increasingly prioritising experiences over possessions

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105