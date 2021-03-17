Global Luxury Timepieces Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

There is a growing appetite among locals for luxury brands, especially accessories such as jewellery and watches. For consumers who are unable to purchase new products, second-hand items are often the next best option. This niche and lucrative category within luxury timepieces has been identified by some keen local entrepreneurs who have set up e-commerce businesses to sell second-hand luxury items. Additionally, sales leader Cie Financière Richemont SA has bought Watchfinder, a key player in th…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009742-luxury-timepieces-in-south-africa
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Timepieces in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Timepieces market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Timepieces retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/car-gps-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09
Product coverage: Men’s Luxury Timepieces, Women’s Luxury Timepieces.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Timepieces market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-knife-valves-gate-valves-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Luxury Timepieces in South Africa
Euromonitor International
February 2020
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Second-hand Market Makes Consumers Tick
More Than Just A Status Symbol
the Price Spectrum Widens, Making Ownership More Affordable
Competitive Landscape
Share Sizes Are Generally Small As Competition Strengthens
Rise in Online Retail Winds Up Demand for Second-hand Trade
International Names Increase Their Local Presence
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Timepieces: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Timepieces: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Timepieces by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Timepieces by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
A Challenging Year for Luxury Goods As Economic, Competitive and Consumer Pressures Intensify
Luxury Goods Loses Its Spark As Prices Are Prioritised
Potential Remains for High Growth Once Economy Fully Recovers
the Crowds Still Head for the Multi-brand Stores
Sales Recovery Is Expected, While Luxury Will Be Redefined by Modern Lifestyle Trends
Market Indicators
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019
Market Data
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2018
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2018
Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2019
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/