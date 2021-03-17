Global Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Luxury goods represent a niche of overall sales of portable consumer electronics in South Africa, as they appeal to a limited group of people, namely connoisseurs and those with the discretionary income to purchase such items given their hefty price tag. Sales are driven primarily by African consumers who travel regularly to South Africa and seek a unique product to distinguish themselves from the crowd. Such products tend to not be available for sale in their own country.

Product coverage: Luxury Mobile Phones, Luxury Wearables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in South Africa

Euromonitor International

February 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Niche Sales Remain Dependent on Continental Demand

Locals Tend To Purchase Elsewhere

Struggling Economy, Loss of Vertu and Strong Competition Paint Bleak Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Vertu Hangs Up in South Africa

Consumer Reception for Luxury Mobile Phones Is Breaking Up

Samsung Looks To Galaxy Fold for Stellar Performance

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

A Challenging Year for Luxury Goods As Economic, Competitive and Consumer Pressures Intensify

Luxury Goods Loses Its Spark As Prices Are Prioritised

Potential Remains for High Growth Once Economy Fully Recovers

the Crowds Still Head for the Multi-brand Stores

Sales Recovery Is Expected, While Luxury Will Be Redefined by Modern Lifestyle Trends

Market Indicators

Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019

Market Data

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2018

….….Continued

