Global Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Luxury goods represent a niche of overall sales of portable consumer electronics in South Africa, as they appeal to a limited group of people, namely connoisseurs and those with the discretionary income to purchase such items given their hefty price tag. Sales are driven primarily by African consumers who travel regularly to South Africa and seek a unique product to distinguish themselves from the crowd. Such products tend to not be available for sale in their own country.
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Mobile Phones, Luxury Wearables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics in South Africa
Euromonitor International
February 2020
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Niche Sales Remain Dependent on Continental Demand
Locals Tend To Purchase Elsewhere
Struggling Economy, Loss of Vertu and Strong Competition Paint Bleak Outlook
Competitive Landscape
Vertu Hangs Up in South Africa
Consumer Reception for Luxury Mobile Phones Is Breaking Up
Samsung Looks To Galaxy Fold for Stellar Performance
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
A Challenging Year for Luxury Goods As Economic, Competitive and Consumer Pressures Intensify
Luxury Goods Loses Its Spark As Prices Are Prioritised
Potential Remains for High Growth Once Economy Fully Recovers
the Crowds Still Head for the Multi-brand Stores
Sales Recovery Is Expected, While Luxury Will Be Redefined by Modern Lifestyle Trends
Market Indicators
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019
Market Data
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2018
….….Continued
