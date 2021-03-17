Global Luxury Jewellery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

International travellers to South Africa represent an important customer base for luxury jewellery. There is the perception that diamonds are sourced from Africa and as such they are more likely to be cheaper when purchased from here. However, this is not necessarily true because rough diamonds are refined abroad and then brought back into South Africa. Price promotions were utilised throughout 2019 in an attempt to drive falling volume sales back up, causing the average unit price of luxury jew…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Jewellery in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Fine Jewellery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Luxury Jewellery in South Africa
Euromonitor International
February 2020
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Consumers Continue To Defer Their Purchases Amid Economic Turbulence
Offering Customisable Services Is A Distinct Advantage
Locals Seek Pieces That Reflect Their African Heritage
Competitive Landscape
Browns Marries Culture With Class
Competition Enrichens As More Mono-brand Stores Appear
High-end Luxury Costume Jewellery Creates Overlap in Customer Base
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Jewellery by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
A Challenging Year for Luxury Goods As Economic, Competitive and Consumer Pressures Intensify
Luxury Goods Loses Its Spark As Prices Are Prioritised
Potential Remains for High Growth Once Economy Fully Recovers
the Crowds Still Head for the Multi-brand Stores
Sales Recovery Is Expected, While Luxury Will Be Redefined by Modern Lifestyle Trends
Market Indicators
Table 8 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019
Market Data
Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2018
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2018
Table 14 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2019-2024
….….Continued
