Global Luxury Goods Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

South Africa’s real GDP growth decelerated to a minimal level in 2019, while consumer spending suffered from sluggish rises in disposable income and tightening credit restrictions, causing many luxury shoppers to postpone purchases or consider the growing second-hand market instead. In addition to economic woes, trading conditions have been worse for luxury goods, given the evolution of new disruptive business models and more aggressive competition across distribution channels, such as the emerg…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Luxury Goods in South Africa

Euromonitor International

February 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

A Challenging Year for Luxury Goods As Economic, Competitive and Consumer Pressures Intensify

Luxury Goods Loses Its Spark As Prices Are Prioritised

Potential Remains for High Growth Once Economy Fully Recovers

the Crowds Still Head for the Multi-brand Stores

Sales Recovery Is Expected, While Luxury Will Be Redefined by Modern Lifestyle Trends

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2014-2019

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2014-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

South Africa Has the Big Five Draw and A Cost-advantage

Safety Concerns Resurface, While National Carrier Comes Under Fire

Competitive Landscape

Train Hotel Set To Offer A One-of-a-kind Experience

South Africa Makes Visiting Easier for Internationals

Category Data

Table 10 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2014-2018

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Experiential Luxury: % Value 2015-2018

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Experiential Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Headlines

Prospects

Luxury at An Attractive Price Extends Potential Consumer Base

Luxurious Yet Eco-friendly – South Africa Takes A Modern Approach

Attracting Millennials Is the Key To Success

Competitive Landscape

Business Events and Tourism Push To Keep Luxury Hotels in Demand

South Africa Makes Visiting Easier for Internationals

It Is More About the Whole Travel Experience

Category Data

Table 16 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 18 Sales in Luxury Hotels by Country of Origin: % Value 2014-2019

Table 19 NBO Company Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2014-2018

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares in Luxury Hotels: % Value 2015-2018

Table 21 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2019-2024

Table 22 Forecast Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Headlines

Prospects

Strong Wine Tradition in South Africa Supports Luxury Sales Growth

the Nouveau Riche Bolster Demand

Sheebeens Respond To the Nouveau Riche Market

Competitive Landscape

Limited Editions Trend Ramps Up Sales Fragmentation

….….Continued

